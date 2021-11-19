Brexit news – live: EU welcomes UK ‘change in tone’ over protocol as Ryanair to leave London Stock Exchange

Ryanair sees red over UK’s traffic light system for travel

The EU has welcomed London’s “change in tone” in post-Brexit discussions, as the sides attempt to resolve a dispute on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking remotely at an event organised by the Brexit Institute of Dublin City University, EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that he hoped the British government’s new rhetoric would be matched by action.

“I notice and welcome a recent change in tone from the UK government and we hope that actions will follow the words,” he said.

The ongoing row concerns trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the role of the European Court of Justice in the territory. Brexit minister Lord Frost will hold talks about the protocol with Mr Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.

Ahead of the discussions, Mr Sefcovic warned Britain that any potential solution would have to come from “within the framework of the protocol”.

Elsewhere, Ryanair has confirmed that it will leave the London Stock Exchange next month, citing expenses caused by Brexit.

Show latest update 1637318612 Social media being ‘hijacked’ by left-wingers, claims culture secretary Back in the UK, the culture secretary has complained that she cannot air her right wing views online without being challenged, writes Jon Stone. Nadine Dorries claimed that social media platforms had been “hijacked” by left-wingers. “I think we just need to tone down the condemnation and the judgement, and evaluate and engage a little bit more than we do. I think social media probably contributes a lot to this,” she told the BBC. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 10:43 1637317045 EU welcomes UK ‘change in tone’ over protocol The EU has welcomed the British government’s “change in tone” ahead of continued talks on the Northern Ireland protocol. Speaking on Friday morning, Maros Sefcovic, EU Commission vice president, said: “I notice and welcome a recent change in tone from the UK government and we hope that actions will follow the words.” However, he warned London that the bloc would not “renegotiate the protocol”, as this would “put at risk the stability in Northern Ireland and it would be unnecessary because solutions are available within the framework of the protocol”. Brexit minister Lord Frost will be in Brussels today for talks with Mr Sefcovic. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 10:17 1637315631 Solution to Brexit dispute possible if ‘UK plays its part’, says Sefcovic The dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol can be solved “if the UK plays its part”, the vice president of the European Commission has said. Speaking at a virtual conference run by the Brexit Institute of Dublin City University, Maros Sefcovic said the bloc was “attentive” to post-Brexit disruption in the territory. “Our solutions can become reality if the UK plays its part,” he said, adding that any potential solutions would come “within the framework of the protocol”. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 09:53 1637315420 Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange due to Brexit Ryanair will remove itself from the London Stock Exchange, explaining that Brexit played a large role in the decision. The airline will stop trading on the LSE on 17 December, after which it will only be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange. The company said: “Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to trading, and so as to consolidate trading liquidity to one regulated market for the benefit of all shareholders.” Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 09:50 1637314580 Inside Politics In our daily politics newsletter, Matt Mathers looks at the shelving of HS2 plans, today’s Brexit talks and the government’s asylum policies. See here for more: Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 09:36 1637313657 Bertie Ahern urged to apologise for saying loyalists in ‘ghettos’ do not understand Brexit deal A former Taoiseach has been urged to apologise for claiming that loyalists in “ghettos” have “no clue” how the protocol worked. On Thursday, Bertie Ahern, who was Taoiseach until 2008, suggested people in “east Belfast and the ghettos and the areas where you are likely to get trouble” criticised the agreement without properly understanding it. Mr Ahern, who played a large role in the Good Friday Agreement peace process, made the comment at the Brexit Institute of Dublin City University yesterday. In response, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said the remarks were “demeaning and degrading” to his constituents. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports: Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 09:20 1637312394 Ministers to blame for ‘busted’ asylum system, says Starmer The government is responsible for the failings of the UK’s “busted” asylum system, Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that his “jaw dropped” when he heard home secretary Priti Patel heaping scorn on the current system. “This government has been in power for 11 years. If the asylum system is busted it is busted under their watch,” he said. “Asylum applications used to be dealt with in about six months many years ago. It now takes years. All of us MPs have constituents who have been waiting two years or more for their case even to be looked at.” Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 08:59 1637311610 UK and EU must ‘knuckle down’ to resolve protocol dispute, says Taoiseach Turning to Brexit now, the Taoiseach has said the “mood music” in UK-EU talks has improved of late. Micheal Martin told the BBC that he was encouraged about the progress that has been made recently. He added that the UK and the EU should “knuckle down” to resolve outstanding issues concerning the Northern Ireland protocol. The British government wants to see a reduction in trade friction from Great Britain to the territory, and wants to remove the oversight role of the European Court of Justice there. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 08:46 1637310881 Government has broken more than 60 promises, claims Labour The government has broken more than 60 pledges, including the recent decision to scrap some rail upgrades in northern England, the shadow Northern Ireland secretary has claimed. The Labour frontbencher Louise Haigh said the promises were made across several manifestos and press releases. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 08:34 1637309693 PM’s pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030 ‘unachievable’, warns watchdog Boris Johnson’s promises on new hospitals have come under increased scrutiny, after a watchdog warned that his plans were “unachievable”. The verdict relates to the prime minister’s pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030. The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) had given the idea an “amber/red” ranking, meaning its delivery was in doubt. Now, reports suggest the IPA has downgraded this forecast. “We learn the government’s own Infrastructure and Projects Authority is warning the Tory promise to deliver 40 new hospitals is now ‘unachievable’,” said Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 08:14

