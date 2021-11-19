Brexit news – live: EU says ‘trade deal at risk’ if protocol suspended as Ryanair to leave London stock market

Ryanair sees red over UK’s traffic light system for travel

Brussels has warned the British government that the Brexit deal is at risk if Boris Johnson decides to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking at an event on Friday, EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said the Brexit agreement is “intrinsically linked” to the protocol.

“One cannot exist without the other,” he said ahead of crunch talks in Brussels.

He added his gratitude for the UK’s recent “change in tone” on Brexit and expressed hope that “actions will follow the words”.

The ongoing row concerns trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the role of the European Court of Justice in the territory. Brexit minister Lord Frost will discuss these issues with Mr Sefcovic in the Belgian capital on Friday.

Elsewhere, Ryanair has confirmed that it will leave the London Stock Exchange next month, citing expenses caused by Brexit.

Show latest update 1637324915 ‘Significant gaps’ remain between UK and EU on protocol, says Frost Before his crunch talks with the EU commission vice president in Brussels, Lord Frost warned that “significant gaps” remain between the UK and the EU’s positions on the protocol. Once again, he also reiterated the possibility that UK could trigger Article 16. “Our preference is to see if we can find a negotiated way through this problem. If we can’t, Article 16 remains on the table,” he said. “There are a number of issues that need to be fixed if we are going to resolve this problem. There are still really quite significant gaps between us.” Lord Frost added that he didn’t expect a breakthrough today. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 12:28 1637323564 Brexit trade deal at risk if UK suspends protocol, EU warns Brussels has warned the UK government that its Brexit trade deal is “intrinsically linked” to enforcing the Northern Ireland border protocol. Ahead of crunch talks on Friday Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s Brexit chief said: “One cannot exist without the other”. The comments raise the stakes because the UK has been threatening to suspend the Northern Ireland agreement, which it wants renegotiated on more favourable terms. But Mr Sefcovic’s warning is a hint that Brussels and EU capitals might choose to suspend the separate trade deal between the UK and EU if Britain pulls the plug. Jon Stone 19 November 2021 12:06 1637323447 Javid questioned over health share options Labour has accused the health secretary Sajid Javid of breaching the ministerial code by holding share options in a US company that is involved in the health sector. Mr Javid has “option for 666.7 common shares per month” in the AI firm C3.ai, which he worked for during his recent stint as a backbencher. He is reportedly to have started to divest from the options, which are worth £45,000. However, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has written to the prime minister about the issue, arguing it is a “clear conflict of interest and breach of the ministerial code” “In September, the secretary of state’s department announced that the use of ‘artificial intelligence’ would shorten waiting lists in our NHS,” she added. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 12:04 1637322367 Can the government process asylum seekers abroad? In recent days, there has been speculation that migrants who arrive in England by boat could be sent to Albania for processing, a rumour vigorously denied by Albanian diplomats and politicians. But could this process happen in a different country? Sean O’Grady examines the issue: Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 11:46 1637321333 More British troops to be sent to Poland-Belarusian border More British soldiers will be sent to Poland to help with the situation on the Belarusian border, reports suggest. This comes after 10 troops from the UK were deployed there last week. Thousands of migrants are currently at the border between Poland and Belarus, with the Belarusian regime accused of “weaponising” vulnerable people in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the EU. A total of 100 troops from the Royal Engineers will travel to Poland to help with their response to the crisis, according to The Daily Telegraph. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said Minsk is using the migrants as “pawns”. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 11:28 1637319981 Government ‘not prepared’ for pandemic, says National Audit Office The government was “not prepared” for the coronavirus pandemic and must learn lessons from the “catastrophic” event, an independent parliamentary body has said. Gareth Davies, from the National Audit Office, told Sky News: “So there was no plan for how to deal with school closures. There was no plan for employment support schemes. So, the furlough scheme had to be developed from scratch in just a very short number of weeks. “So the question that rightly raises is, what is it about the way that the risk planning for these kinds of events was carried out that left us unprepared?” Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 11:06 1637318612 Social media being ‘hijacked’ by left-wingers, claims culture secretary Back in the UK, the culture secretary has complained that she cannot air her right wing views online without being challenged, writes Jon Stone. Nadine Dorries claimed that social media platforms had been “hijacked” by left-wingers. “I think we just need to tone down the condemnation and the judgement, and evaluate and engage a little bit more than we do. I think social media probably contributes a lot to this,” she told the BBC. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 10:43 1637317045 EU welcomes UK ‘change in tone’ over protocol The EU has welcomed the British government’s “change in tone” ahead of continued talks on the Northern Ireland protocol. Speaking on Friday morning, Maros Sefcovic, EU Commission vice president, said: “I notice and welcome a recent change in tone from the UK government and we hope that actions will follow the words.” However, he warned London that the bloc would not “renegotiate the protocol”, as this would “put at risk the stability in Northern Ireland and it would be unnecessary because solutions are available within the framework of the protocol”. Brexit minister Lord Frost will be in Brussels today for talks with Mr Sefcovic. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 10:17 1637315631 Solution to Brexit dispute possible if ‘UK plays its part’, says Sefcovic The dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol can be solved “if the UK plays its part”, the vice president of the European Commission has said. Speaking at a virtual conference run by the Brexit Institute of Dublin City University, Maros Sefcovic said the bloc was “attentive” to post-Brexit disruption in the territory. “Our solutions can become reality if the UK plays its part,” he said, adding that any potential solutions would come “within the framework of the protocol”. Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 09:53 1637315420 Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange due to Brexit Ryanair will remove itself from the London Stock Exchange, explaining that Brexit played a large role in the decision. The airline will stop trading on the LSE on 17 December, after which it will only be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange. The company said: “Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to trading, and so as to consolidate trading liquidity to one regulated market for the benefit of all shareholders.” Rory Sullivan 19 November 2021 09:50

