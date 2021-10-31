Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson and Macron to meet as UK threatens France with legal action over fishing row

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out escalating France fishing row after possible treaty breach

Boris Johnson will speak to French president Emmanuel Macron today about their nations’ ongoing fishing dispute, as France’s self-imposed deadline of Tuesday looms – when officials claim they will introduce harsher port restrictions on British vessels unless licenses are granted to all eligible French boats.

The pair are currently in Rome at the latest G20 summit, before they head to Glasgow for the long-awaited Cop26 summit. Downing Street said earlier in the week the tete-a-tete between the PM and Mr Macron would be a “brush-by” meeting, leading critics to brand the fight a distraction from Mr Johnson’s priority of lobbying other leaders for climate action.

It comes as Brexit minister Lord Frost revealed last night the UK is “actively considering” triggering a legal battle with France over the fallout.

Ministers have warned of retaliatory measures if France presses ahead with its proposed sanctions, and Mr Johnson did not rule out the prospect of beginning legal proceedings against the country – hinting at sending the dispute to independent arbitration – in a series of interviews over the weekend.

Follow our live coverage below

Show latest update 1635667353 Frost’s tweets about possible legal action against France Sam Hancock 31 October 2021 08:02 1635667275 Frost warns UK ‘actively considering’ legal battle with France Brexit minister Lord Frost has revealed the UK is “actively considering” triggering a legal battle with France amid an escalating dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. Earlier this week, Paris threatened to introduce increased checks on British boats from its ports and a ban on seafood imports unless the issue over licences for small French vessels to fish in British waters is resolved by Tuesday, writes our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn. Ministers have warned of retaliatory measures if France presses ahead with the proposed sanctions, and Boris Johnson did not rule out the prospect of triggering a legal battle with the country. The post-Brexit trade deal includes a dispute resolution mechanism that allows controversies to be referred to an independent body if they cannot be resolved through diplomacy and direct talks. Sam Hancock 31 October 2021 08:01 1635667166 PM and Macron to have ‘brush-by meeting’ in Rome over fishing row Boris Johnson will speak to Emmanuel Macron personally today about the fishing row, in what Downing Street is calling a “brush-by” meeting, at the G20 summit in Rome. It comes after the PM met with the European Union’s top official, Ursula von der Leyen, in person over the weekend to express his “concern” over France’s behaviour. Mr Johnson is rumoured to have said he wants to reach a resolve before Cop26, so as not to distract from the climate crisis at the summit. However, as yet, no resolution has been found. Sam Hancock 31 October 2021 07:59 1635666641 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling UK politics coverage. Stay tuned as we continue to bring you the latest updates in Britain’s ongoing row with France about fishing rights. Also, the G20 summit in Rome will come to a close today as world leaders ready themselves to head to Glasgow for Cop26. Sam Hancock 31 October 2021 07:50

Source Link Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson and Macron to meet as UK threatens France with legal action over fishing row