Foreign secretary Liz Truss has set the scene for a furious Brexit spat with Europe, telling Brussels the UK has “no choice but to act” over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Ms Truss’s warning is expected to be followed within days by the publication of emergency legislation to override key elements of the protocol, negotiated by Boris Johnson in 2019 to avoid a hard border between the Republic and the North after Brexit.

It effectively brings down the curtain on talks lasting more than a year in which the UK has been demanding the relaxation of checks on goods imported into Northern Ireland from the British mainland as a result of Mr Johnson’s decision to draw a customs border down the Irish Sea. The EU has offered to ease veterinary controls but has refused to reopen the deal for wholesale renegotiation

In phone talks on Thursday morning, European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič told Ms Truss that there was “no room” for his negotiating mandate to be changed or for new proposals to be put forward from the EU side to reduce trade friction, according to a Foreign Office (FCDO) account of the conversation.

The FCDO said in a statement: “The Foreign Secretary noted this with regret and said the situation in Northern Ireland is a matter of internal peace and security for the United Kingdom, and if the EU would not show the requisite flexibility to help solve those issues, then as a responsible government we would have no choice but to act.”

Source Link Brexit: Liz Truss tells EU she has ‘no choice’ but to act on Northern Ireland protocol