It will “take a decade” to resolve the crisis inflicted on Ireland by Brexit and the border checks created in the Irish Sea, David Davis has suggested.

The warning came as the former Brexit secretary blamed “Remainers” in Theresa May’s administration for the weak negotiating position the UK found itself in after the 2016 referendum.

Mr Davis also conceded that the promised benefits of Brexit put forward by the Leave campaign have yet to materialise, while insisting: “It’s largely recoverable.”

But, amid the fresh crisis over the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said: “Ireland’s going to take a long time. It’s going to take a decade to get right, I think. Maybe I’m wrong about a decade, but it’s going to take years.”

The Tory veteran claimed neither side of the Brexit campaign foresaw the Irish crisis, telling the Politico website: “I think that’s a fair criticism of the overall debate.”

However, both Tony Blair and John Major warned of the threat to the peace process from having to create a trade border, if the UK left the EU single market and customs union.

In contrast, Boris Johnson infamously claimed the challenge was no greater than crossing the boundaries of different boroughs in London.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brexit: It will ‘take a decade’ to resolve crisis in Ireland, David Davis warns