Brexit fishing row – live: Lord Frost heads to Paris for crunch talks with French minister

Britain, France again at loggerheads over easing fishing row

Lord David Frost is in Paris today for crunch talks with France over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Britain’s de-facto Brexit minister is meeting France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune to discuss fishing licences.

The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over what Paris perceives as a UK refusal to issue permits for its trawlers to operate in UK waters.

London insists the overwhelming majority of applications for licences have been granted and that it is following the terms set out in the Brexit trade and cooperation agreement (TCA).

Thursday’s talks come after French President Emmanuel Macron put the threat of sanctions on hold for 72 hours until further talks could take place.

UK ministers had previously threatened to take the matter to court. Mr Macron had suggested France could hold up Brexit exports going into ports across the Channel.

Show latest update 1636019292 All options still on table, France says Lord Frost will follow his talks with Mr Beaune on Thursday by heading to Brussels on Friday to meet European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal underlined that the threat of sanctions remained: “We will see what comes with those meetings. “As you know, the control measures that we announced are still suspended but all options are on the table and we may need to implement those measures if we do not reach an agreement.” On Wednesday, he said: “We are just waiting for one thing: for the UK to respect the deal that they signed.” Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 09:48 1636019205 Good morning Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling Brexit coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as Lord Frost meets with France’s Europe minister in Paris to discuss fishing rights. Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 09:46

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brexit fishing row – live: Lord Frost heads to Paris for crunch talks with French minister