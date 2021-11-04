Brexit fishing row – live: Frost ‘hopeful’ on Paris talks as Dublin warns against ‘reckless’ axing of protocol

Britain, France again at loggerheads over easing fishing row

Lord David Frost has said he’s “hopeful” of making progress in today’s crunch talks with France over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Britain’s de-facto Brexit minister is meeting France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune to discuss fishing licences.

The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over what Paris perceives as a UK refusal to issue permits for its trawlers to operate in UK waters.

London insists the overwhelming majority of applications for licences have been granted and that it is following the terms set out in the Brexit trade and cooperation agreement (TCA).

Ahead of the meeting, the Cabinet minister told reporters he was “looking forward to a good discussion” but cautioned “we’ll see where that takes us.”

Elsewhere Micahel Martin, the Irish prime minister, called on the UK government not to follow through with its threats to scrap the Northern Ireland protocol.

Triggering Article 16 would “ have far reaching implications for the relationship between the United Kingdom & the European Union,” he warned earlier in the Irish parliament.

It would be 'irresponsible and reckless' for UK to invoke Article 16, Irish PM says It would be "irresponsible and reckless" for the UK government to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, the Irish prime minister has said. Speaking in the Irish parliament on Thursday morning, Michael Martin said: "If such an act was to be taken by the British government, I think it would have far reaching implications for the relationship between the United Kingdom & the European Union." Article 16 allows the UK or EU to suspend the protocol if it is deemed to be causing "serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties". Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 11:32 He cautioned that “we’ll see where [the talks] that takes us” but welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s climbdown on sanction threats earlier this week. Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 11:21 1636023218 ICYMI: The next generation will reject Brexit and the way it diminished our country – Europe will welcome us back Across the world, there is incomprehension at what we have done to ourselves, writes Michael Heseltine. Read Michael’s full piece here: Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 10:53 1636022109 Police attacked and two boys arrested in NI protocol protest Police officers were attacked and two boys arrested at a protest against the Nothern Ireland protocol in Belfast last night. The PSNI said officers had missiles and fireworks thrown at them near to the site where violence erupted in April. PSNI district commander, Darris Jones, described the scenes as “disgraceful” and suggested the protests had been organised by “older people”. The disorder came on Lanark Way in the loyalist Shankill Road area, an interface that separates the Catholic and Protestant communities. There was also disorder on the nationalist Springfield Road side of the peace wall, police said. Missiles and fireworks being thrown at police on Lanark Way in the Loyalist Shankill Road area close to the peace wall. Two boys aged 12 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and have since been released on bail as police inquiries continue. No officers or civilians were hurt, but three PSNI vehicles were damaged and have had to be taken off the road. Mr Jones told BBC Radio Ulster the violence was “fairly serious”. He said: “At one stage there were up to 100 people on both sides of the interface attacking Referring to the two arrests, he added: “It is shocking and will have life-changing consequences for those children. “Most of the crowd who were attacking police, and attacking them in a sustained way with bottles, masonry, fireworks, were from that age, about early teens to early 20s. “It was a protest we believe, organised by older people against the protocol. But where it was, in relation to the interface, in relation to a very volatile area, it could have been reasonably been expected by those organisers that it would increase tension, it would increase onlookers. “What happened was the protest itself was peaceful, but once it did go in, the onlookers then who had gathered they put their attention to police and attacked the police.” Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 10:35 1636021209 What is the row about fishing all about? Under terms of the TCA, European Union boats that can show they have fished in British waters in at least four of the years from 2012 to 2016 are eligible for a licence. Some 1,831 applications for licences have been received, with 1,793 issued, reports say. The main source of contention has been for smaller vessels, the under 12-metre category fishing between six and 12 nautical miles of the coast, where 50 applications have been received – all from French vessels – but just 19 have been issued. Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 10:20 1636020309 Full report: PM Brexit demand is impossible and he knows it, says EU vice president London and Brussels are also involved in a row over the Northern Ireland protocol and the role the European Court of Justice plays in the region. Speaking ahead of Lord Frost’s France talks, the European Commission’s vice president Frans Timmermans said it was “extremely well-known in London” that the demand to ditch the European Court of Justice could not be met. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more details: Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 10:05 1636019463 Boat at centre of row returns home as UK’s Lord Frost arrives in Paris for key post-Brexit talks A British boat held by the French for alleged illegal fishing arrived back in England just as crunch talks to end the escalating licensing crisis were set to begin in Paris. The Cornelis Gert Jan steamed into Shoreham, West Sussex, early on Thursday morning following a week on the quay in the Normandy port of Le Havre. Peter Allen has this dispatch from the French capital: Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 09:51 1636019292 All options still on table, France says Lord Frost will follow his talks with Mr Beaune on Thursday by heading to Brussels on Friday to meet European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal underlined that the threat of sanctions remained: “We will see what comes with those meetings. “As you know, the control measures that we announced are still suspended but all options are on the table and we may need to implement those measures if we do not reach an agreement.” On Wednesday, he said: “We are just waiting for one thing: for the UK to respect the deal that they signed.” Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 09:48 1636019205 Good morning Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling Brexit coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as Lord Frost meets with France’s Europe minister in Paris to discuss fishing rights. Matt Mathers 4 November 2021 09:46

