Brexit fishing row – latest news: UK ‘credibility’ at stake warns Macron as British and French leaders to meet

London summons French ambassador over post-Brexit fishing row

Boris Johnson has suggested the UK is poised to trigger legal battle with France as early as next week after hinting at sending the fishing dispute to independent arbitration at the G20 summit in Rome.

It comes after the French president has suggested that the UK’s “credibility” is at stake over the Channel fishing dispute, with Paris threatening to retaliate against Britain’s limited granting of licences for French boats.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Macron said: “When you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility.”

Paris is threatening to increase checks on British boats, stop them landing in French ports, slow customs arrangements in Calais and increase tariffs on energy bills in Jersey from Tuesday – unless French fishermen are granted more licences to British waters around Jersey and Guernsey.

French PM Jean Castex since wrote a letter to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday, setting out reasons why the EU should act against Britain over the limited granting of licences for French fishermen to operate in British waters post-Brexit.

He wrote that the EU had to make clear that “leaving the union is more damaging than remaining in it”.

“The uncooperative attitude of the United Kingdom today risks not only causing great harm to fishermen, mainly French, but also for the [European] union, in that it sets a precedent for the future and challenges our credibility and our ability to assert our rights with regard to international commitments signed by the union,” the letter reads.

“It therefore seems necessary for the European Union to show its total determination to obtain full respect for the agreement by the United Kingdom and to assert its rights by using the levers at its disposal in a firm, united and proportionate manner.

“It is essential to clearly show to European public opinion that respect for subscribed engagement is non-negotiable and that there is more damage in leaving the union than in remaining there.”

Show latest update 1635590057 Tom Parfitt 30 October 2021 11:34 1635589009 UK poised to trigger legal battle with France as early as next week, PM warns Asked if he is “not ruling out that you might trigger the mechanism next week”, Mr Johnson told Sky News: “No of course not. I don’t rule that out.” Mr Johnson added: “If another European country wants to break the TCA – the Trade and Cooperation agreement – then obviously we will have to take steps to protect UK interests.” Emily Atkinson 30 October 2021 11:16 1635588583 Threats over fishing rights between the UK and France ‘ridiculous’, says chairman of the French ports Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Jean-Marc Puissesseau, President and chairman of the ports of Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, said there would be “terrible” consequences if France carried out its threat of blocking British trawlers from French ports. Britain are currently granting licenses to “40 little boats” to fish in UK waters. “If no agreement can be found, it will be a drama, it will be a disaster in your country because the trucks will not cross [the border],” he said. “I think it is a ridiculous point and I hope that the British will find an agreement, a solution to get out of this point.” He added: “It will be terrible for both sides of the Channel: for you, for us, for the ports, the fishermen in your country, for the fishermen in our country. And that’s only for 40 little boats which are not allowed to fish in your country, so I hope there will be an agreement on that over the weekend.” Emily Atkinson 30 October 2021 11:09

