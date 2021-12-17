Brexit climbdown as UK abandons bid to strip EU judges of Northern Ireland Protocol role

The UK has abandoned its attempt to strip EU judges of the power to oversee the Northern Ireland Protocol, in another Brexit climbdown.

The U-turn – denied by Downing Street just days ago – will allow the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to interpret the agreement, despite repeated pledges to “remove” its role.

The move comes after David Frost, the Brexit minister, also pulled back from threats to trigger Article 16 of the Protocol, despite Unionist anger over the trade barrier created in the Irish Sea.

In October, Lord Frost travelled to Lisbon to vow the ECJ would not be allowed to have a remit – but new UK proposals will see it interpret matters of EU law.

Disputes will be settled by an independent arbitration panel, rather than the European Commission, a model proposed by Brussels and also offered to Switzerland.

The climbdown also follows the UK government quietly issuing more fishing licences to French boats, helping to calm a second Brexit dispute that raged in the autumn.

Jenny Chapman, Labour’s Brexit spokeswoman, attacked an “incompetent approach to these negotiations that is starting to wear thin with the public who are paying for it all”.

“And all this is happening without the voice of Northern Ireland in the room,” she told The Independent.

“The fact that Johnson’s government was prepared to use the issue of access to medicines for UK citizens as leverage tells you a lot about their priorities.”

