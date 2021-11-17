Brexit: British pies to be banned from EU unless ingredients come from Brussels-approved farms

Pies made in the UK will be banned from export to the EU if their ingredients do not come from an “approved” farm or factory, trade exports have warned EU.

A new Brussels food safety regulation – to come into force in March next year – is alarming companies who fear Brexit will impose further barriers to sales, an inquiry heard.

The change will mean any ingredient of animal origin – including meat, milk and eggs – “must come from EU-approved establishments”, MPs were told.

Emily Rees, of the analysts Trade Strategies, agreed with a Conservative former trade minister who raised the threat to the exports of “chicken ham and mushroom pies”, or fish pies.

“That fish pie can be consumed within Great Britain, but will not be able to be sent into Northern Ireland, or exported into the EU, because you will not have the origin certificate necessary,” she said.

Ms Rees said the problem could easily arise because the UK had recently approved agricultural ingredients from premises in Turkey – which might not be on the EU approved list.

The end of a transition period for tightening rules on “composite products” was “concerning many companies right now that export to the EU”.

