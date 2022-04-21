Brexit: Boris Johnson suggests fourth delay to import checks after warning over trade ‘collapse’

Boris Johnson has all but confirmed that Brexit import controls on goods from Europe due to take effect in July will be delayed for a fourth time.

Experts have warned of a “collapse” in trade if the checks are implemented on 1 July at a time of fast-rising prices and falling consumer confidence.

Now, Mr Johnson has sent a strong signal that he will postpone the introduction of “sanitary and phytosanitary” inspections on agrifood imports and plant products, declaring that he wants “minimal friction” at the UK’s borders with the EU.

The prime minister appeared to suggest that he believes the checks can be put off indefinitely until long-promised technological solutions are found.

While the EU was able to implement checks on UK exports entering the 27-bloc immediately when Brexit came into effect in January last year, Britain secured a “grace period” for imports from the continent, which has been repeatedly extended.

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, speaks to the media on his flight to India

The arrangement gives an automatic competitive advantage to EU firms exporting to Britain over their UK counterparts trying to sell goods in the other direction.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the minister for Brexit opportunities, has argued for the checks to be abandoned altogether, and Mr Johnson will be asked to decide on next steps.

Amid warnings that the change will add an estimated £1bn to the cost of trade, Mr Johnson was asked whether he is ready to order a further delay.

He told reporters on his visit to India: “I’m generally in favour of minimal friction at all junctures between the UK and the EU. New technology will make some of the checks we have obsolete.

“That leads me on to the long-term solution to the border of Northern Ireland and the Republic, but that’s another matter.”

The chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, Shane Brennan, told The Independent earlier this month that the checks would be a “nightmare” for small businesses, warning of a potential “collapse” in their trade if they go ahead in the summer.

Mr Brennan said the Brexit red tape already imposed on small businesses trying to export has already led to a “dramatic decline in the amount of goods actually trying to leave the country”.

“The full SPS controls on our meat and dairy goods – those are the nightmare in moving goods across the trade border for food because they require veterinary certification … they require potential inspection at arrival at port of entry,” he said.

