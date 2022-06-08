Brett Kavanaugh – latest: Armed man arrested at Supreme Court justice’s home as Roe v Wade ruling looms

Rand Paul calls for lie detector test to find Roe v Wade leaker.mp4

An armed man has been arrested near the Maryland home of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, officials have confirmed to The Independent.

Police said the individual, named as Nicholas John Roske, 26, was “armed with at least one weapon and burglary tools,” and had threatened to kill the high court judge.

The California man reportedly targeted the Trump-appointed justice because he was upset about the potential overturning of the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision. The landmark precedent guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion access.

He also reportedly told police he was disturbed by the recent massacre of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The 26-year-old called 911 saying he had “suicidal thoughts” and plans to kill Mr Kavanaugh, remaining on the line with emergency response personnel until he was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase.

He’s expected in federal court in Maryland at 3pm ET.

Show latest update 1654712524 White House condemns actions of armed suspect near Justice Kavanaugh’s home White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement provided to Fox News that the president condemns the alleged actions of the suspect and “is grateful to law enforcement for quickly taking him into custody.” “As the president has consistently made clear, public officials – including judges – must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families,” according to the statement. “And any violence, threats of violence, or attempts to intimidate justices have no place in our society.” The president supports legislation to fund increased security for the Supreme Court and justices, the statement said. Alex Woodward has more. Josh Marcus 8 June 2022 19:22 1654711896 Armed man who made threats to Brett Kavanaugh arrested near Supreme Court justice’s home A criminal complaint filed in US District Court alleges that a California man named Nicholas John Roske was armed with pistol and two magazines with ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, zip ties and other tools like a crow bar and duct tape when he was taken into custody at 1.50am on 8 June. The suspect allegedly called an emergency line and reported “having suicidal thoughts” and considered plans to “kill” a member of the Supreme Court, according to the complaint. He was still on the telephone with the emergency dispatch call taker when he was arrested. Alex Woodward has the details. Josh Marcus 8 June 2022 19:11 1654711631 A serious threat against a Supreme Court Justice Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the armed threat made against US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Josh Marcus 8 June 2022 19:07

