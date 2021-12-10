Brentford vs Watford live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Brentford welcome Watford to the Community Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

The promoted sides have faced rather contrasting fortunes so far this season, with Watford starting poorly and sacking their manager, Xisco, before a slight upturn under Claudio Ranieri.

The Hornets have only won two out of eight matches under the Italian, defeating Everton and Manchester United, but have come across a series of tough opponents during that period, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Brentford enjoyed a terrific start to life in the top flight under Thomas Frank before a worrying loss of form leading up to the international break.

The Bees have somewhat regained their momentum since then, though, and ended their winless run against Everton at the end of last month.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Friday 10 December at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen, Julian Jeanvier and Joshua Dasilva are all absent for Brentford due to injury. Ivan Toney is out with Covid-19 and Sergi Canos is suspended.

Ben Foster, Peter Etebo, Adam Masina, Francisco Sierralta Carvallo, Kwadwo Baah, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas N’Koulou have all been ruled out for Watford. Ken Sema is back in full training and could return to the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbuemo, Wissa

Watford: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Dennis, Cleverley, Kucka, Sissoko, Pedro; King

Odds

Brentford – 11/10

Draw – 12/5

Watford – 5/2

