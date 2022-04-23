Brentford vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League in a match that is set to be crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Spurs have won five of their last seven Premier League games since exiting the FA Cup in March to get their top-four bid on track under Antonio Conte.

However a 1-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend rather opened the door to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United – with those teams meeting at the Emirates today.

Brentford, meanwhile, have awakened from their winter slump to win five of their last six games and pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Their form has been inspired by Christian Eriksen, who is set to face his old club Spurs for the first time today, with the Bees winning all five games in which the Denmark international has started.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Brentford vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 23 April at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has been ruled out after injuring his hamstring at Watford last weekend. Sergi Canos is also out but Frank Oyenka could return.

Tottenham have no new injury concerns but remain without Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga. Antonio Conte could name an unchanged team from last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Kulusevski

Odds

Brentford: 3/1

Draw: 5/2

Tottenham: 10/11

Prediction

Brentford have made life difficult for most of the top teams this season – even if they only have the opening win against Arsenal and draw against Liverpool to show for it – and their recent form is impressive. Thomas Frank’s side are approaching ‘on the beach’ territory, however, and a Tottenham side in need of a response and with much more to play for should have the advantage. Brentford 1-3 Tottenham

