Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Conte on Eriksen’s return to football at Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League in a match that is set to be crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Spurs have won five of their last seven Premier League games since exiting the FA Cup in March to get their top-four bid on track under Antonio Conte.

However a 1-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend rather opened the door to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United – and the Gunners took advantage by beating the Red Devils 3-1 earlier today

Brentford, meanwhile, have awakened from their winter slump to win five of their last six games and pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Their form has been inspired by Christian Eriksen, who is set to face his old club Spurs for the first time today, with the Bees winning all five games in which the Denmark international has started.

Follow all the action from the crucial clash in west London following the conclusion of the 3pm games below:

Show latest update 1650725320 Half-time: Manchester City 3-1 Watford Sterling had a chance and a Watford corner gave the visitors an opportunity but the half-time score remains 3-1. City haven’t had all of the say in this opening 45 but it’s definitely their match after three impressive scores. Jesus has a brace and Rodri scored to give the hosts a commanding lead. Kamara slotted home to keep Watford in this but the holders should close out this match. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:48 1650725094 Manchester City 3-1 Watford, 44 mins The game has a slower pace as City look to close out this half after an impressive opening 45. The hosts are building again here though with a long cross almost finding Cancelo on the far post, it goes just beyond him for a goal kick. Cancelo fouls Cleverley and it ends with the City star booked. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:44 1650724776 Manchester City 3-1 Watford, 39 mins De Bruyne is okay, he is up and back in the match. That goal has deflated Watford’s balloon with the team getting a foot back into it after Kamara’s goal. City are so patient, they go through the passes and individual skill to dance around the defenders is impressive. Jesus puts in a cracking cross for Sterling but it sails over the bar. Guardiola looks so frustrated that didn’t hit the back of the net. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:39 1650724544 GOAL! Manchester City 3-1 Watford (Rodri, 34’) De Bruyne is down after he feeds Jesus, the ball comes back into the box and Rodri smashes it home! All the momentum Watford have built disappates. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:35 1650724398 Manchester City 2-1 Watford, 32 mins It was well worked from Watford, it started with great control from Louza and the team just went through the passes until they found Kamara. He took a touch and then eased it past Ederson. City are now looking to hit back but Watford have gained confidence from that goal. De Bruyne fouls Dennis to give possession back. A free kick is pingedinto the box and City only just manages to deal with it. What a story it would be if Watford can get right back in this! Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:33 1650724214 GOAL! Manchester City 2-1 Watford (Kamara, 28’) That has come from nowhere! A cracking cross from Dennis sees Kamara put Watford right back into this! Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:30 1650724151 Manchester City 2-0 Watford, 28 mins What a player De Bruyne is, that ball was the best you’ll see. Jesus couldn’t believe his luck, he hardly had to move to head home. Now the Belgium international concedes a corner, Watford’s first, but it’s handled well by City who are now on the counter. Sterling wins a free kick from Ngakia, it’s just inside the City half and De Bruyne is over the ball with Zinchenko. But it’s the Belgian who takes it. The ball pinballs and City have to build from deep. Kabasele cuts a ball away from Grealish but City are on the charge again, it’s relentless from the holders. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:29 1650723932 GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Watford (Jesus, 23’) Cleverley does well to dispossess Sterling but it comes back out to De Bruyne. It’s a pin point ball for Jesus who slams it home! What a team goal. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:25 1650723853 Manchester City 1-0 Watford, 23 mins Chance after chance for City at the moment and it’s their final touches and Foster’s good work keeping them from doubling their lead. Another corner for the hosts is sent in by De Bruyne but it ends in nothing. Laporte thought he was brought down but the ref says play on. Dennis does so well to run around two defenders, he gets a pass away but it finds a City player. The Watford playmaker calls for a penalty but VAR looks and decides against. Sterling has the latest opportunity for City but his cross is caught by Foster. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:24 1650723552 Manchester City 1-0 Watford, 18 mins Foster does well to get to the ball before Jesus, City are just picking apart Watford’s defence. They are placing every pass and Sterling manages to dance around four defenders to get that cross in. Again City are patient in their attack. No rushing. Just anticipating the chances will come and waiting for Watford to open up. This time Cancelo is the one to pounce with Foster making a cracking save. Sterling wins a corner with De Bruyne the taker, again, he goes short but the hosts run the ball all the way back to their keeper. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 15:19

Source Link Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today