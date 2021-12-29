Brentford vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 10th consecutive win against Brentford tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side have not dropped points in the title race since they were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace in October.

Their nine wins since has opened up a gap over Liverpool and Chelsea heading into the New Year – with both those teams facing off on 2 January.

Brentford, meanwhile, were defeated 2-0 by Brighton on Boxing Day and will be looking to build on their impressive first half to the season, although Thomas Frank’s side have a number of injury absences.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 29 December at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Brentford have a number of injury concerns, with Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen, Charlie Goode, Vitaly Janelt, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Dasilva all either doubtful or ruled out. Christian Norgaard is also out due to suspension.

Rodri, Kyle Walker and John Stones were all missing for the Boxing Day win over Leicester but could return here. Guardiola is certain to make changes, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish potentially in line for a recall.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Canos, Jensen, Onyeka, Ghoddos, Thompson; Wissa, Toney

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; Foden, Grealish, Jesus

Odds

Brentford: 15/1

Draw: 7/1

Man City: 1/7

Prediction

Back City’s strength in depth to come to the fore, and Foden and Grealish to make positive contributions on their returns, in a comfortable away win. Brentford 0-3 Manchester CIty

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brentford vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?