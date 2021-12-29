Brentford vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City can make it 10 Premier League wins in a row tonight if they claim three points at Brentford.
The Premier League leaders have been in imperious form and extended their winning run thanks to a 6-3 victory over Leicester on Boxing Day.
Pep Guardiola was without Kyle Walker, Rodri and John Stones due to fitness concerns, while Phil Foden and Jack Grealish could return to the starting line-up.
Brentford’s list of absentees was extended after Christian Norgaard was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton last time out.
Here’s all you need to know before the match tonight.
When is it?
The match will kick-off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 29 December at the Brentford Community Stadium.
How can I watch?
The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.
Confirmed line-ups
Brentford: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Bech; Roerslev, Baptiste, Onyeka, Jensen, Thompson; Toney, Wissa
Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Jesus, Grealish
Odds
Brentford: 15/1
Draw: 7/1
Man City: 1/7
Prediction
Back City’s strength in depth to come to the fore, and Foden and Grealish to make positive contributions on their returns, in a comfortable away win. Brentford 0-3 Manchester City
