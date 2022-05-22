Brentford vs Leeds United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Leeds United’s relegation fight will go down to the final day of the Premier League season as they face Brentford.

Leeds come into the final day in the bottom three and must better Burnley’s result at home to Newcastle if they are to beat the drop.

Leeds have been fighting for their lives under Jesse Marsch in recent weeks and although they are winless in five, they salvaged a precious point in the dying seconds at home to Brighton last weekend.

Brentford come into the weekend without such concerns and have enjoyed a brilliant first season in the Premier League. Thomas Frank’s side could yet finish in the top half of the table if they win and results elsewhere go their way.

When is Brentford vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Is Brentford vs Leeds on TV?

The match has will be shown as part of Sky Sports’ final day coverage, which starts at 2:30pm, and on the Sky Sports Football channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Leeds are down to their bare bones for their biggest game of the season with Dan James and Luke Ayling suspended and Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts all out injured. Patrick Bamford could return to the bench but the striker has not played since March.

Brentford remain without Ethan Pinnock and could be unchanged from their 3-2 win at Everton.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Eriksen; Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa

Leeds: Meslier; Koch, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk; Phillips, Klich; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Gelhardt

Odds

Brentford: 5/4

Draw: 14/5

Leeds: 19/10

Prediction

Leeds to get a draw in a high-scoring game – but will it be enough? Brentford 2-2 Leeds

