Brentford vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Leeds United travel to Brentford today knowing they must collect more points than Burnley today to stay in the Premier League.

After Everton secured their top-flight status for another season in midweek, it will be either Burnley or Leeds who follow Watford and Norwich down to the Championship. Burnley have a home match against Newcastle United but Leeds must concentrate on their own job against an 11th-place Brentford side who will be motivated to finish their impressive debut campaign top half.

“Going into the match we want to be aggressive, we know we want to win and if we win we give ourselves the best chance,” Leeds manager Jesse Marsch told reporters on Friday. “I’ve been in these situations before, if it’s the last day you need to know a bit of what’s going on in the other matches. We will have communication with the team at half-time but the focus is to have a good start to bring ourselves into the match and get an early lead, and that can put pressure on Burnley.”

Show latest update 1653221658 Relegation battle Leeds will have to pull off a win without some of their biggest stars this afternoon. Dan James and Luke Ayling are suspended and Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts all out injured. Striker Patrick Bamford could return on the bench but he hasn’t played since March. Burnley, meanwhile, have doubts in Ben Mee and Jay Rodriguez and Matthew Lowton is suspended. Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters and Matej Vydra are all unavailable. The confirmed team news and line-ups are expected at 3pm for both clubs with kick-off coming at 4pm. Sarah Rendell 22 May 2022 13:14 1653220932 Relegation battle The heat is on for Leeds, and I don’t just mean the weather, as they need to win against Brentford this afternoon. Anything but three points would be risky for their top flight hopes with a loss meaning they would be playing Championship football next season. While the pressure and emotion may be felt throughout the team, manager Jesse Marsch has urged his players to remain calm. “I’ve tried to reiterate that it’s massively important for our players to feel that,” the boss said. “There was one match recently where I read a letter from a fan to the players beforehand. I said to them that it’s special to be a player for Leeds United and is unique in many ways. “The letter said that the players are their heroes and I wanted to make sure they understood that. “Yes, I know that big moments like this always stir a lot of emotion. But I hope the fans find a way, no matter what, to be at our side and to know we’re going to get this right on Sunday.” Kick-off will be at 4pm today with all league matches kicking off at the same time. Sarah Rendell 22 May 2022 13:02 1653220542 Relegation battle So what do each side need to do to remain in the top flight? Heading into this final round both Leeds and Burnley are on 35 points but Leeds are the ones in the relegation zone due to goal difference. For Leeds if they win they would need Burnley to draw or lose to stay up. If Burnley also win, Burnley would remain in the top flight. If they draw they will need Burnley to lose to maintain their Premier League status. If Burnley also draw or win, Leeds would be relegated. If they lose it’s much more simple – they will be relegated. For Burnley, if they win they will remain in the Premier League no matter the result of the Leeds match. If Burnley draw, Burnley will need Leeds to also draw or lose their match to stay in the top flight. If Burnley lose they will also need Leeds to lose their game or they would be relegated. Sarah Rendell 22 May 2022 12:55 1653220285 Who will stay up and who will go down? Leeds and Burnley go to the wire on this final day of the Premier League season… Lawrence Ostlere 22 May 2022 12:51

