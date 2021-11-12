A young man has died and an elderly woman is fighting for life in hospital after they were stabbed in west London.

Police said no arrests had been made following the double attack in Brentford, on Friday night.

Scotland Yard said it was working to establish the circumstances around the stabbings at 8pm on Albany Parade.

A spokesperson added: “At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that the incident is linked to terrorism.”

One man, believed to be around 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Scotland Yard spokesperson said police were working to establish his identity and inform his family.

An eldery woman, thought to be in her 80s, also suffered stab injuries and has been taken to hospital where her condition is believed to be critical.

Police asked any witnesses to call 101 and quote reference number 6423/12nov

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brentford stabbings: Man dead and elderly woman fighting for life after attacks in west London