A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in a west London street.

The man in his 30s was detained after police were called to Albany Parade in Brentford where officers found another man, believed to be in his 20s, dead at the scene.

An 82-year-old woman had also suffered stab wounds in the incident at around 7.50pm on Friday. Her condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police said there is no evidence linking the stabbings to terrorism and no-one else is being sought over the incident.

Inquiries are now ongoing to establish if anyone involved was known to each other, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Detective Chief Inspector Brain Howie said: “A number of cordons remain in place in and around Albany Parade, Albany Road and the surrounding area. Any local people who have information or concerns should speak with officers working at these location.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or had any interaction with the suspect near the scene but has yet to speak with police. Also, anyone who may have footage, whether from doorbells, dashcams or mobile devices, is also urged to check that material and make contact with police should there by anything relevant to our investigation.”

Source Link Brentford: Man arrested after fatal stabbing in London