The Utah man accused of abducting and raping a 19-year-old student made his first appearance in court, asking the judge to let him go home to spend Christmas with his kids.

Madelyn Allen, a student at Snow College, was found alive in the basement coal room of the 39-year-old man’s house five days after she went missing. Authorities have said that she was naked and covered in coal when she was found.

Madelyn Allen vanished on Monday when she was seen leaving her dorm in Ephraim in central Utah at around 9.22pm.

More follows…

Source Link Brent Brown: Man accused of raping student Madelyn Allen appears in court asking judge to let him spend Christmas with kids