Brenda Edwards has thanked herLoose Women co-stars and people she works with at ITV for being there for her after the death of her son Jamal Edwards.

Jamal, the British entrepreneur who founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV, died at the age of 31 in February.

He gained fame as the chief executive of SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of chart-topping artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jessie J.

His mother Brenda, who is a regular panellist on Loose Women, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday (22 June) to talk about how she took a break from the show after her son’s death.

“I missed [Loose Women] so much,” she said. “I love all the different personalities but everyone has individually sent me messages and sent me food.

“Judi [Love] and Charlene [White] came round with food.

“It was just too much. It was really nice and I appreciated that support, everyone from ITV has been really amazing.”

Jamal Edwards

Earlier this month, Brenda disclosed her son’s cause of death. Jamal died afyer cardiac arrhythmia brought on “by having taken recreational drugs”.

Explaining that she has been in a “state of shock” since discovering the cause of her son’s death, she said: “It’s so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal’s sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brenda Edwards says she has had ‘amazing’ continued support after death of son Jamal Edwards