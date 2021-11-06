The House of Representatives gave President Joe Biden a massive policy win as it passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and House Democrats reached an agreement where moderate Democrats pledged to vote for a separate social spending bill later this month.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Breakthrough for Biden as Democrats unite to pass $1trn infrastructure bill and agree deal for social plans