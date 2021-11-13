Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton to start sprint race from last after being excluded from qualifying

Lewis Hamilton will start Saturday evening’s sprint qualifying race at the Brazilian Grand Prix from the back of the field after seeing his qualifying time excluded.

The British racer had posted the best time and was due to start the sprint in first place but will now line up at the back of the grid, with rival Max Verstappen in pole position instead, in the latest blow to Hamilton’s hopes of retaining the title.

Mercedes driver Hamilton was summoned to the stewards for a technical infringement during qualifying related to his car’s DRS.

The rear wing assembly of his car was removed and inspected overnight and FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer noted the vehicle was not in compliance with rules.

As a result, the punishmen handed down is that Hamilton will be excluded from qualifying results, meaning he will either start from the back of the grid or potentially from the pit lanes, reports AutoSport.

The result of the sprint race on Saturday evening determines the grid order for Sunday’s main race, where Hamilton is already facing a five-place penalty for Mercedes’ decision to use a new engine.

