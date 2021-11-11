Brazil vs Colombia live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

The return of the international break will see more nations take steps toward qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Brazil only four points from guaranteeing their spot at the finals.

Tite and his side face a big task in their next game, as they face Colombia who are pushing hard for an automatic spot themselves, but the Selecao will remain favourites to emerge triumphant all the same.

It’s even more important to pick up the points on home soil, as next week’s game sees them travel to San Juan to face Argentina – a little over two months on from the farcical events which saw the reverse fixture halted minutes after kick-off as health authorities attempted to deport Premier League players.

Brazil remain the country with the most World Cup wins of all time, with five, but it will be over 20 years since they were successful by the time the Qatar tournament rolls around.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at half past midnight on Friday 12 November (GMT) – so that’s a late Thursday night for any viewers in the UK.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream the game on the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the state of play in qualifying?

Brazil are top with 10 wins from 11, six points clear of Argentina. Ecuador and Colombia are in the other automatic qualification spots ahead of the 13th round of games – nations will play 18 all told. Uruguay are fifth, which is a play-off spot, but they are only behind Colombia on goal difference.

Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay are all within a point of each other outside the top five, with Peru one place further back and Venezuela last in the Conmebol qualifying group.

Predicted line-ups

BRA – Alisson; Emerson, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Raphinha, Fred, Casemiro, Paqueta; Neymar, Jesus

COL – Ospina; Cuadrado, Sanchez, Tesillo, Mojica; Rodriguez, Barrios, Lerma, Diaz; Santos Borre, Zapata

Odds

Brazil 2/5

Draw 17/5

Colombia 7/1

Prediction

Brazil to roll over another of their regional rivals to all but seal their place in Qatar. It won’t be easy but they’ll want to make sure business is taken care of before they head to Argentina. Brazil 2-0 Colombia.

