Brass Against frontwoman Sophia Urista apologises for urinating on fan’s face during live show

Brass Against frontwoman Sophia Urista has issued an apology for urinating on a fan during a live performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The band, known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath, were performing a rendition of “Wake Up” by Rage Against the Machine when the incident occurred.

After inviting a fan on stage, 36-year-old Urista instructed him to lie down. She then proceeded to pull down her trousers and appeared to urinate on his face, while still performing the song.

“Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona,” the singer said in a statement on Twitter. “I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far.”

She continued: “I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologise to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them.”

Urista ended by claming that she’s “not a shock artist” and “always wants to put the music first.”

“I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support,” she concluded.

Those at the show in Daytona Beach, and people watching the clips online, branded the moment “disgusting”.

Brass Against also issued an apology for the stunt last week, claiming that Urista got “carried away”.

“We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville,” they said in a post on Twitter.

“Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

