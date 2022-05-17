Brandy responds to Jack Harlow not knowing she was Ray J’s sister: ‘I will murk him in rap’

Brandy has responded to Jack Harlow not knowing that she and Ray J are siblings by pledging to “murk” him in rap.

Rapper Harlow was interviewed on US radio station Hot 97 last week and revealed that he didn’t know that the two singers were related.

During a game segment of the conversation, the “First Class” rapper was asked to identify the singer behind the 1998 track “Angel in Disguise”.

After Harlow incorrectly guessed Aaliyah as the singing voice on his first try, host Ebro tried to give him a hint by referring to the artist as Ray J’s sister.

“Who’s Ray J’s sister?” a confused Harlow replied.

After the interview was posted online, people on social media expressed their surprise and amusement at Harlow not knowing of the famous siblings’ relationship.

Late on Monday (16 May), the “Full Moon” vocalist weighed in on the rapper’s pop culture faux pas with a message of her own.

Brandy’s tweet about Jack Harlow (Twitter / Brandy)

Commenting on a fan page’s repost of the viral moment, Brandy tweeted: “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [his] a** to sleep.”

Fans of the former Moesha star have shared their shock at her response, following her message with laughing memes and crying face emojis.

“Let em know ma!” said one fan, while others simply exclaimed “Brandy!” in surprise.

Later, Brandy – full name Brandy Norwood – clarified that her comment was in jest.

“See, I can have a little fun too,” she wrote in a separate tweet, before confirming that the situation was “all love”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brandy responds to Jack Harlow not knowing she was Ray J’s sister: ‘I will murk him in rap’