Brain damaged mother defies odds and completes charity walk

A mother who was told she would be wheelchair-bound for life after being left brain-damaged while giving birth has defied the odds to complete a charity walk.

Rachel Harry, 40, suffered a heart attack during the birth of her daughter Freya in July 2012 after an undetected blood clot led to hypoxic brain injury.

Doctors told her devastated family that the first-time mum would be unlikely to walk again, sit up or feed herself.

But Rachel battled back against the odds and walked 400 yards unaided after her 40th birthday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.