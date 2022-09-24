Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra went against all odds and emerged as one of the biggest Hindi movie of 2022 and is continuing to mint money even on its third Friday. The Ayan Mukerji directional managed to earn some big bucks on National Cinema Day. With tickets being available for only Rs 75 across many national cinema chains, audience rushed in flocks to watch the movie.

As per Bollywood Hungama, on National Cinema Day, the film’s occupancy was around 85% which is enormous for a movie that has been in the theatres for two weeks. The publication stated that Brahmastra minted Rs. 9.75 to Rs 11 crores on Friday. The film is now inching closer to Rs 250 crore in the domestic market. The movie has reportedly collected Rs 370 crore at worldwide box office.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie is the first instalment in Mukerji’s ambitious Astraverse and at the end of the movie, it was announced that the second instalment of the movie will be titled as Brahmastra: Part Two-Dev. Two sequels are being developed simultaneously and a spin-off, possibly of Shah Rukh Khan’s character is also being considered.

Source Link : 'Brahmastra' Witnesses 85 Percent Occupancy On National Cinema Day; Ranbir-Alia's Film Inches Closer To Rs 250 Crore