'Brahmastra' Trailer Has Inspired Twitter To Create Its Own Memeverse Topped With Marvel Frenzy

The trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure film, Brahmastra, was finally unveiled earlier this week and it was definitely worth the wait. The trailer of the movie featured some impressive visual effects and also piques audience’s curiosity. As the trailer was released, social media went abuzz with several fan theories, easter eggs and as usual, memes.

Netizens shared some hilarious memes about the Brahmastra trailer, while some demanded Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance, some compared the movie to MCU and DC, while some called Mouni Roy India’s Wanda Maximoff. Meanwhile, the movie is being praised by the audience for its VFX, original story line and casting. Here are some memes about the Brahmastra trailer.

If mouni’s look is copied from wanda then avatar is also copied from jaadu by that logic😂😂#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/HEsYKPr78m — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) June 15, 2022

“Isha main aag se nahi jalta, bas tumhare exes, male best friend, literally every guy who ever tried to hit on you and every guy who goes beyond side hug se jalta hun”#BrahmastraTrailer — Yashi Verma (@_toskaaa__) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile those who were waiting for SRK in the trailer#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/ow50wSkDvC — ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) June 15, 2022

RAONE came before Captain Marvel, but we never compared Captain Marvel with Raone.

Phir ye Amreeka ka Dalal kyu banna?#BrahmastraTrailer https://t.co/AK0lwtUqb6 pic.twitter.com/fT1OPoFgKh — Mè‽‽ (@meZach_Alan) June 15, 2022

That’s what happens when they try to combine Harry Potter, Avengers, Percy Jackson and sorcerer’s appreciate together and call it Brahmastra 🤣 — Novel warrioR (@deadsmith243) June 16, 2022

Never seen an Indian movie trailer trigger these many fan theories and guess work around the plot and cast… Last I heard this happening was in Marvel and DC films. #Brahmastra just took things a step ahead for Bollywood! — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 16, 2022

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.The story of the movie is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who have vowed to protect manu divine ‘Astras’ (weapons), generation after generation. These ‘Astras’ were created in ancient India and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world.

The most powerful and the most deadly amongst these divine weapons; the Lord of all the Other Astras – named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the BRAHMĀSTRA, is now waking up. And it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today. The movie is all set to release on September 9, 2022. Watch the trailer here.

