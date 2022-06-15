'Brahmāstra' Trailer Explained: Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva, Connection With Amitabh Bachchan’s Guru, And Astraverse

It has taken Ayan Mukerji and his core crew of Brahmāstra 10 years to bring us the trailer of the first film of the ambitious trilogy. And boy, does it show! Yes, it seems like Indian cinema is finally about to get its big bold franchine, an universe of the likes of Marvel..an Astraverse. And one that is birthed from the womb of Hindu mythology and the rich folklore we have all heard growing up. Mukerji did too; in fact he has mixed it with the inspiration he has drawn from big-scale Hollywood films to create his own Indian Star Wars saga. Not super-hero but super-natural and mythological ensemble that is armed with VFX and CGI at par with tentpole films around the globe. But what is the Astraverse? What part is Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva playing in it and what is his connection with Amitabh Bachchan’s Guru? We attempt to answer these below.

Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse builds upon the world of elements like fire, water and wind with the first part focusing on Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva. Part one in the trilogy introduces us to Shiva, an orphan who is born with the power of fire inside of him. As evident in the trailer, the flames don’t harm him or burn him. Instead, it flows out of veins till he learns to make it dance on his tunes. Which is where Amitabh Bachchan’s Guru comes in to the picture. Part of a secret society called the Brahmansh (think IIluminati) that guards the existence of the many astras or weapons that have been passed through generations of guardians. They are the protectors who are defending the biggest the weapon Brahmastra have originated from Hindu gods like Shiva and Hanuman.

Talking about Hanuman, there is a particular part in the trailer where one can see a mystical figure break out and cast a spark. Yeah, fans are convinced it is Shah Rukh Khan who is all set to make a cameo in the highly-anticipated film. While we can’t confirm it, the arms stretched out like that makes us want to scream in joy and anticipation.

Where there is light, there is darkness and it comes by when Mouni Roy’s Junoon steps out and demands the Brahmastra in a way only she can. She is not news to the fantasy genre and uses her TV experience in more ways than one. From the pitch to stance, it is attention-grabbing and how. However, it doesn’t seem like she is working alone and that her aides and allies will show as we plot line progresses.

Thank God Shiva has light and love to fight the queen of darkness. Essentially, Alia Bhatt’s Isha is the love of Shiva’s life. We don’t see a whole lot about her character but it isn’t far-fetched to assume that she is going to be instrumental in the fight between light and darkness.

If you haven’t guessed it already, I’m thrilled at the canvas and scope of the film that is being spun into a trilogy. For a kid who has grown up watching Chiranjeevi’s Diller and the adult that goes back to it often (the film has won a National Award for special effects), seeing him present the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra feels like a full circle moment. And I’m sure I’m not the only one.

