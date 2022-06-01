'Brahmastra' Teaser: Twitter Thinks Mouni Roy Looks Like 'Sasta Wanda', Can You See It Too?

The teaser of the much-awaited and much-delayed Brahmastra finally dropped on Tuesday and the internet has been abuzz since. Netizens took Twitter and praised the VFX of the teaser, while some said that the VFX was not up to the mark. The teaser also gave a glimpse of Mouni Roy’s character who is the main antagonist of the movie and the fans quickly pointed out that Roy’s look was very similar to Wanda Maximoff.

Taking to Twitter, several users claimed that Mouni Roy’s look in the Brahmastra teaser was very similar to Marvel’s Scarlett Witch and said that Roy looked like a cheap copy of Wanda. One user wrote, “Don’t have any problem with Mouni Roy or any tv actor playing the role but deadass can you tell me this was any good. The criticism is coming more from the lackluster quality of the VFX and design. This is legit sasta Wanda.”

Don’t have any problem with Mouni Roy or any tv actor playing the role but deadass can you tell me this was any good 😭

The criticism is coming more from the lackluster quality of the VFX and design

This is legit sasta Wanda pic.twitter.com/mAjdlKpfHo — Maverick (@ShashankVVS) May 31, 2022

Just notice the disdain with which social media reacts to #MouniRoy playing the antagonist in #Brahmastra . They dismiss her as a ‘sasta Wanda’ giving ‘Naagin’ vibes! These are the same people who will rally about TV actors not being accepted in the mainstream! the Hypocrisy! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 31, 2022

… Mouni Roy is Just a Cheaper Version Of Wanda …lol… Bollywood Just Copied Wanda.(Scarlett Witch)..😂😂😂 ,Bahut Bekaar lag Rahi Hai Mouni Roy Wanda Jaise Look Me…😂😂. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JlhPwm3WNy — 🦸 Superman..🦸 (@the_super__man) May 31, 2022

Anyway, #MouniRoy‘s character looks menacing and will be an original character. If just red eyes, flames mean the entire character, power set, motivation, origin is copied then what about plagiarism among DC & Marvel, angrez ki aulaad? 😂#Brahmāstrahttps://t.co/HIn5U2icB7 pic.twitter.com/3yS7IROfyq — Nobita Nobi (@captainbolywood) June 1, 2022

lol… Bollywood Just Copied Wanda.(Scarlett Witch)..😂😂😂 ,Bahut Bekaar lag Rahi Hai Mouni Roy Wanda Jaise Look Me…😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pg6BWCsRSD — 🦸 Superman..🦸 (@the_super__man) May 31, 2022

Haha this picture of scarlet witch came to my mind when I saw Mouni Roy 😅 — Celcia Dsa (@celciadsa) May 31, 2022

Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. Watch the teaser here.

