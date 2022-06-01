'Brahmastra' Teaser: Fans Are Convinced That Shah Rukh Is The Mystery Man Wielding The Trishul

The teaser of Brahmastra was finally unveiled on Tuesday and fans have been going crazy about the fantasy adventure flick ever since. Apart from the star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, the movie will also have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Well, several eagle-eyed fans have now pointed out that the makers of the movie sneakily gave the first glimpse of Khan’s character.

Fans on Twitter are convinced that the mystery man wielding a Trishul in the teaser of Brahmastra, was none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. SRK will reportedly play the role of a scientist in the movie. Taking to social media, one user wrote, “He is SRK. This is gonna be the best cameo ever. After seeing this now I am desperately waiting for Bramhastra.” Take a look at the reactions below.

The guy in second picture is most probably #ShahRukhKhan 🔥👑. And the reason for it : They introduced everyone from cast with name and instantly they showed the second guy without name that’s the main reason he can be our King Khan 🙌 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/y6rWDDt4fV — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) May 31, 2022

All these visuals are TOP NOTCH!🔥 So the world famous VFX company DNEG is handling the VFX of #Brahmastra. Global Megastar #ShahRukhKhan will essay the character of a SCIENTIST & the film opens with SRK’s sequence. It’s a long scene & he shot it over 10 days at Film City!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s636DdBvWD — Som (@SomTheCharmer) May 31, 2022

Man 😍🥵🥵 he’s looking like my man. 😍😍 SRK cameo in #Brahmastra

Waiting for trailer on 15 June…#ShahrukhKhan pic.twitter.com/4pjftUFSQ7 — 🪄I’ᴍ NɪTɪNSRK𓀠🪄 (@asim_diehard) May 31, 2022

Is this @iamsrk that we just spotted in the Brahmastra trailer? Would be insane if #AyanMukerji had convinced him do a cameo in his dream project.#Brahmastra #ShahRukhKhan #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/ALeiFDGldu — Mayank Damani (@MayankDamani_97) May 31, 2022

On 15th June if they show any official glimpse of SRK in trailer of Brahmastra Then the trend list gonna be on fire for sure from our side 😍🔥 #Brahmastra #ShahRukhKhan — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) May 31, 2022

He is SRK. This is gonna be the best cameo ever. After seeing this now I am desperately waiting for Bramhastra. #ShahRukhKhan #Brahmastra @iamsrk https://t.co/VX0socIMax — Nikhil Karn (@NikhilKarn14) May 31, 2022

Watch the teaser of Brahmastra here.

