'Brahmastra' Teaser: Fans Are Convinced That Shah Rukh Is The Mystery Man Wielding The Trishul

The teaser of Brahmastra was finally unveiled on Tuesday and fans have been going crazy about the fantasy adventure flick ever since. Apart from the star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, the movie will also have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Well, several eagle-eyed fans have now pointed out that the makers of the movie sneakily gave the first glimpse of Khan’s character.

Fans on Twitter are convinced that the mystery man wielding a Trishul in the teaser of Brahmastra, was none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. SRK will reportedly play the role of a scientist in the movie. Taking to social media, one user wrote, “He is SRK. This is gonna be the best cameo ever. After seeing this now I am desperately waiting for Bramhastra.” Take a look at the reactions below.

Watch the teaser of Brahmastra here.

