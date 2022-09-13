‘Brahmastra’ Spin-Off Based On Shah Rukh Khan’s Character? Fan-Started Petition Gains Momentum

Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited project ‘Brahmastra’ has finally arrived and struck a chord with the audience. While fans have been going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, the film’s VFX manages to keep one on the edge of their seat. But what surprised all was Shah Rukh Khan’s special cameo in the mythological drama which instantly turned into the talk of the town.

While SRK managed to win over the audience with his on-screen brilliance in the Ayan Mukerji directorial, fans have started a petition for a spin-off based on Shah Rukh’s character in the movie. The petition read, “I request Dharma Productions and director Ayan Mukerji to make a spin-off of Bhrahmastra featuring Mohan Bhargav, played by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.”

Unbelievable 😍… #SRK fans start a petition for a full #AstraVerse film with him !!! As a fan i have signed…request all SRK fans to do as well !!! 💥💖🤩🎉🙏🏻#Brahmastra spin off starring Shah Rukh Khan – Sign the Petition! @iamsrk https://t.co/Nty8AYk2hs via @ChangeOrg_India — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 12, 2022

As the petition gains momentum online, SRK fans continue to share their excitement to see their favourite superstar return on the silver screen soon. With the Badshah of Bollywood currently busy filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ co-starring Taapsee Pannu, he is reported to join Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of ‘Tiger 3’ for his cameo.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. SRK also has South filmmaker Atlee’s much-talked-about action thriller ‘Jawan’ lined up in the pipeline.

