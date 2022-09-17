‘Brahmastra’: Report Claims Punit Pathak Shot For Dev Sequence, Not Ranveer Singh; Choreographer Reacts

After watching Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra, the only thing anyone could think of was the actor who played Dev. The powerful sequence only revealed the mighty character’s toned body and long hair. Going by the physique, fans suspected it was either Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan.

However, a report from TellyChakkar tells a completely different story. The outlet claimed that the Dev sequence was shot by Dance India Dance fame dancer and choreographer Punit Pathak and not Ranveer Singh. Comparing the physique of the dancer to Dev, it was not a farfetched thought.

The choreographer was quick to react to the report as he addressed the speculation with News18 Showsha. The dancer quashed the rumors and said, ”No no no, I have not shot it,” and added, ”It is not true, it is not right. I am not Dev in Brahmastra.”

Billed as a trilogy, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva reportedly minted over Rs 300 crores worldwide and continues to grow at the box office. The first part showed the journey of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva discovering his powers as he wields the Agniastra. He also learns about his tragic past and how his parents went against each other.

