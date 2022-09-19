‘Brahmastra’: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Complained To Ayan About ‘Shiva’ Dialogue; ‘Do We Have To Keep Saying It?’

Brahmastra is creating waves at the box office but also on social media for a variety of reasons-most of them being rather comical. From poor storyline to outright terrible dialogues, the film became meme fodder for the internet since its release. One of the most popular being Alia Bhatt’s ‘Shivaaaa’. The entire Brahmastra team is aware of it and approves of the memes, videos and criticism of it.

In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji reacted to the same and gave an explanation of Isha’s limited vocabulary. Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he and Alia Bhatt were aware of the problem and even complained to Ayan about them repeatedly calling out each other’s names.

He said, ”We want to tell the audience that Alia and I would always ask Ayan that ‘yaar, her name is Isha, my name is Shiva, do we have to keep saying it?” He further said that Ayan reasoned with the issue by saying, “Ayan was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense”

Recently, a mimicry artist Chandni took the internet by storm by imitating Alia Bhatt’s character Isha in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Anybody who has watched the film, (or hasn’t and simply been on social media) is aware of the 29-year-old’s dialogues, or lack thereof, in the film, ‘Shiva’ making up 90% of her dialogues.

Alia revealed that she knows Chandni and gave kudos for her skills of perfectly mimicking her. Calling Chandni ‘one of her favourites’, Alia said, “She made an Alia Bramastra meme where she is talking about my voice and she is outstanding.” On the other hand, Ayan Mukerji revealed that the script was a reflection of his habit in real life.

“People are making fun of it. I think when I talk, I keep taking people’s names a lot, this is my habit. So that stayed in the script and came in the film as well.” he said. Brahmastra has reportedly crossed Rs 360 crores worldwide.

