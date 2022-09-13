‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ Casting Confirmed? Pic Of Deepika-Ranveer, SRK-Aamir With Ranbir-Alia Goes Viral

Ayan Mukerji announced the return of Brahmastra with Part Two: Dev with the release of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer. Now fans have been theorizing who will be seen playing the lead role in the sequel. While many have named their favourite stars Hrithik Roshan, and Vicky Kaushal, many netizens are convinced Ranveer Singh will be seen playing Dev. An old photo featuring the producer of the film Karan Johar with most of the cast has also sparked more rumours.

The photo reportedly from Karan Johar’s house part in 2018, features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan as well as KJo. At the time, Karan had shared the picture with the caption, “The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the lead pair in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and Shah Rukh Khan has been seen in a pivotal cameo in the film. Deepika Padukone also had a short cameo in the film as Shiva’s mother and will be seen seen playing Amrita, Jal Astra in the Brahmastra sequel. The photo has sparked rumours that Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan will be seen in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

Bruh, so what if Ranveer Singh is cast as Dev in #Brahmastra Part 2 : Dev , now that Deepika Padukone is Amrita !! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#brahmastraboxoffice https://t.co/jgBqLvjqWK — Shambhu Nath Pradip (@2shambhunath) September 11, 2022

I want to share my thoughts abt #Brahmastra part 2. Who do you think will be playing Dev? I get the feeling it’ll be @RanveerOfficial. If Ranveer will be Dev & Deepika will be Amrita- I’m in. They have amazing chemistry & Ranveer can pull a dark character off so well.#DeepVeer — Monika from Poland🇵🇱 (@PolishMonika) September 12, 2022

I would like to see Ranbir Kapoor tried to play Dev in #Brahmastra part 2 and fail And fans AGAIN would say “It should have been Ranveer Singh He would have naild it” Just like the way they did when #Shamshera and #SamratPrithviraj came out pic.twitter.com/kTjVumoCra — fart you (@JustChillMaan69) September 12, 2022

Part 2: Dev should better have Deepika Padukone as Amrita. The first part was blahh…but Ranveer Singh as Dev with Deepika as Amrita will convince me to watch it in theatres. Hope #AyanMukerji is listening.#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #Deepveer — Akira (@Akira_Epic) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has impressed everyone with great numbers at the box office, making it one of the biggest releases Bollywood has seen post-pandemic. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has earned Rs 225 crore gross globally.

Every praise and criticism aside, definitely looking forward to #Bramhastra Part 2! @directorayan should cast Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh as Amrita & Dev to give us our very own multiverse of madness 🤣 (if you know, you know) — Mehul Agarwal (@me_agarwal) September 9, 2022

Why I’ve a feeling Dev’s role will be played by Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone has a glimpse as well…(won’t reveal the story), but the physique of Dev looked like that of Ranveer’s (thanks to his recent photoshoot), Hrithik is a bit broader, RS is lean… #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/K5cWftwMqj — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) September 9, 2022

The filmmaker recently thanked his fans for the love in a post and said, “Brahmāstra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude and more Gratitude – for our Audiences! The Acceptance from Audiences – is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light – for the years of work that went into this Venture!”

“Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmāstra’s Journey at the Cinemas… and also for the Love of Movies doing well in general, the most popular art form of our times, one that entertains and should unite us! #brahmastra,” Ayan concluded.

The makers are yet to confirm the release date or plot details for Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

