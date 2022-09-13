‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ Casting Confirmed? Pic Of Deepika-Ranveer, SRK-Aamir With Ranbir-Alia Goes Viral

Posted on September 13, 2022 0 Comments0

Ayan Mukerji announced the return of Brahmastra with Part Two: Dev with the release of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer. Now fans have been theorizing who will be seen playing the lead role in the sequel. While many have named their favourite stars Hrithik Roshan, and Vicky Kaushal, many netizens are convinced Ranveer Singh will be seen playing Dev. An old photo featuring the producer of the film Karan Johar with most of the cast has also sparked more rumours.

SEE ALSO: I Went For ‘Brahmastra’ Ready To Suspend Every Disbelief But The Dialogues…Yikes!

The photo reportedly from Karan Johar’s house part in 2018, features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan as well as KJo. At the time, Karan had shared the picture with the caption, “The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the lead pair in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and Shah Rukh Khan has been seen in a pivotal cameo in the film. Deepika Padukone also had a short cameo in the film as Shiva’s mother and will be seen seen playing Amrita, Jal Astra in the Brahmastra sequel. The photo has sparked rumours that Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan will be seen in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

SEE ALSO: Ranveer Singh Or Hrithik Roshan, Who Will Play Dev In ‘Brahmastra’ Part 2? Here Is What Twitter Thinks

Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has impressed everyone with great numbers at the box office, making it one of the biggest releases Bollywood has seen post-pandemic. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has earned Rs 225 crore gross globally.

The filmmaker recently thanked his fans for the love in a post and said, “Brahmāstra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude and more Gratitude – for our Audiences! The Acceptance from Audiences – is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light – for the years of work that went into this Venture!”

“Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmāstra’s Journey at the Cinemas… and also for the Love of Movies doing well in general, the most popular art form of our times, one that entertains and should unite us! #brahmastra,” Ayan concluded.

The makers are yet to confirm the release date or plot details for Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'Brahmastra Part Two: Dev' Casting Confirmed? Pic Of Deepika-Ranveer, SRK-Aamir With Ranbir-Alia Goes Viral

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *