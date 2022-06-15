'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva' Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Stuns In Visual Feast, Could Be Bollywood’s Next Big Franchise

The trailer of the much-awaited mythological superhero movie, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva was finally unveiled on Wednesday. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The trailer of the movie was an absolute visual treat and the VFX is literally off the charts. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmāstra could be what Bollywood needs.

Brahmāstra will be introducing a new original universe to the audience inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. Take a look at the trailer below.

Brahmāstra Trilogy is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. The story is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine ‘Astras’ (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the most deadly amongst these divine weapons; the Lord of all the Other Astras – named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the BRAHMĀSTRA, is now waking up. And it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today.

Part one of the movie follows Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva, discovering a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet – the power of Fire. The movie is all set to release on September 9, 2022

