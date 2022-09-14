‘Brahmastra’: Netizens Go Gaga Over Woman Mimicking Alia Bhatt’s Character; Watch Viral Video Here

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project ‘Brahmastra’ has finally ended Bollywood’s dry run at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film is off to a flying start at the box office, creating several records in the domestic and international circuits. But what’s grabbed everyone’s attention is Alia Bhatt’s performance in the movie as memes inspired by her character have been making rounds on the internet. And amid all the online chaos, a video of a artist mimicking Alia’s character Isha has gone viral on the internet.

Multi-talented mimicry artist Chandni Bhabhda, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, mimicked Alia and left everyone impressed with her impression of Isha. She shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Isha tumhara Button hai.” Check out Chandni’s post which has gone viral here:

Talking about her video becoming the talk of the town, Chandni, in a recent interaction, told ETimes, “I was having a conversation with a friend about ‘Brahmastra’ and I just ended up making that video. It just went viral after Yashraj Mukhate shared it on his handle. I was very happy and that was totally unexpected.”

Meanwhile, ‘Brahmastra’ which stars Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, is off to a flying start at the box office. And what’s interesting is the fact that Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo appearance in the mythological fantasy movie has also grabbed a lot of attention online.

