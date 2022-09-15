Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is currently creating waves at the box office, successfully breaking Bollywood’s dry spell. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer established a fantasy world, paving the way to build other ventures in the franchise. Apart from its terrible dialogues, the film received great reviews.

The film also featured big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in major roles. However, Mouni Roy, who played the antagonist role of Junoon in the film stole the limelight with her performance. Many also believed she managed to overshadow the lead couple in the film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Naagin fame reacted to the claims and heaped praises on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s performance in Brahmastra. ”I am the biggest Ranbir-Alia fan. Biggest! So, it was an opportunity for me. It was an absolute pleasure. It was so much fun working with the two of them. And no, I could not even imagine a thought like that,” Mouni Roy said.

She went on to describe them as ‘great, humble, nice, kind, human beings on set’ and revealed that the duo did not leave the set and remained present for all sorts of behind-the-scene work like markings, rehearsals and lighting. ”So, when I have seen them like that and the kind of work that both of them have done in the film, I feel like they are magic together! So you are asking the wrong person,” Mouni Roy concluded.

Cover Image: Sourced

Source Link : 'Brahmastra': Mouni Roy On Claims That She Overshadowed Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; 'You're Asking The Wrong Person'