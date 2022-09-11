Brahmastra had an amazing opening day as it collected Rs. 42 crore and Rs 75 crore worldwide, with this Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse movie ended Bollywood’s dry spell. Brahmastra became the biggest opening for a Hindi movie in 2022 and just behind KGF: Chapter 2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer saw steady growth on the second day and the weekend gross of the movie is expected to cross Rs. 120 crore.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra has minted Rs 41.25-43.25 crore across all languages, witnessing an approximately 15-20 per cent growth from Friday. This brings the total collection to Rs 79 crore. The official page of the movie shared that the movie had now collected a total of Rs. 160 crore.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version f the movie collected Rs 37.5- 38.5 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 70-71 crore. The opening weekend is expected to be more than Rs 110 crore, which is a big number for a non-holiday release.

Brahmāstra is SENSATIONAL at the #BO… *#Hindi* version… *#Nett* BOC…

Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr – ₹ 32.5 cr

Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr – ₹ 38.5 cr

Final total could be higher… #India biz.

National chains are seeing extraordinary numbers…

Day 1: ₹ 17.08 cr est

Day 2: ₹ 20.67 cr est pic.twitter.com/iO9X0eiE9v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2022

Source Link : 'Brahmastra' Day 2 Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Continues To Grow On Saturday; Collects Rs.37 To Rs.40 Crore