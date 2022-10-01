‘Brahmastra’ Budget ‘Tripled’ During Shoot; Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar Dealt With ‘Internal Stress’ To Raise Funds

One of the biggest films from Bollywood this year, Brahmastra beat all odds and minted over Rs 400 crores worldwide. The film was not only praised for its exceptional VFX but also for the extensive Astraverse created by director Ayan Mukerji who was inspired by Indian mythology. Although the film grossed an impressive figure at the box office in just a few weeks, the making of the movie was not as fast.

The film took over a decade to release on the big screen which included Ayan experimenting with technologies and shooting techniques to get the best VFX for his movie. During the recent FICCI event, as reported by Bollywood Life, Ayan Mukerji revealed that the budget for Brahmastra ‘tripled’ while shooting.

”I’d done my best, we’d done a lot of research, a lot of visual effects work. I thought I’d cracked it. And I remember, right after we shot that schedule, after all that pre-production, our VFX budget basically tripled. And now the film had begun,” he said. With the budget increase, the director along with Karan Johar had to raise the funds to keep the production going.

”I don’t think it was a lack of planning. For all the partners involved, including the VFX teams, what we were attempting for Indian films was very new. They didn’t know what they could run into,” Ayan reasoned. He also revealed that he accompanied Karan Johar to London to meet with Disney.

”We had already shot a big portion of the film, and we didn’t know if we would be able to raise the rest of the funds to finish it. So, those were very challenging days. Our little group that was trying to make the film, we also went through a lot of internal stress, but we came back stronger, we kept moving forward,” Ayan Mukerji revealed.

Meanwhile, he promised fans bigger and better sequels of Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji also revealed that the next films will be released sooner than expected.

