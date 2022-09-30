Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Reveals Karan Johar Had ‘Harsh’ Reaction To ‘Kesariya’; ‘What The Hell Is Going On?’

One of the most popular songs to come out of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra was Kesariya crooned soulfully by Arijit Singh. Although the melodious tune and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in the song was praiseworthy, the ‘Love storiyan’ part of the song ended up stealing the thunder. But that was not the only outrageous part of the song, as per Karan Johar.

As reported by Times Now, Ayan Mukerji revealed that Karan Johar had a ‘very harsh’ reaction to Kesariya sequence in Brahmastra. ”There was a big Kaali Puja sequence in the film. When you (Karan) saw the sequence, you were very harsh. He really bit**** about it,” Ayan said.

Karan chimed in to narrate his side as he opined that the scene was ‘terrible’ and advised Ayan to re-shoot it. Revealing that Kesariya was shot differently, Karan continued, ”Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said ‘What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?’. Why were they dancing?”

Upon Karan’s advise, Ayan shot the Kesariya sequence differently which we got to see in the film. We just wish Karan was present when the script was being reviewed.

