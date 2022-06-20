'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji Issues Clarification On Ranbir Kapoor's Much-Criticized Temple Scene

The much-awaited trailer of ‘Brahmastra’ which released last week, continues to trend on social media due to several reasons. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s impeccable chemistry wins over the audience, the introduction to Astraverse with the amazing VFX offered by the Ayan Mukerji and his team, left the audience speechless. But amid all the praise, a scene of Ranbir entering a holy place (like temple) left many furious. Responding to which filmmaker Mukerji issued a clarification along with the 4K version of the trailer.

Sharing a ‘better and sharper’ version of ‘Brahmastra’ trailer, Mukerji also wrote, “We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer – Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal.”

SEE ALSO: From Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone, Here’s A List Of B-Town Actors Who’ll Appear In ‘Brahmastra’: Report

Furthemore, Mukerji continued, “It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates – Indian culture, traditions and history.”

The filmmaker issued the clarification days after penning a long thank you note to all the fans for the response that the trailer of ‘Brahmastra’ received. Check out Mukerji’s post here:

Slated to release on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ will release in also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in significant roles.

SEE ALSO: Ayan Mukerji To Introduce ‘New Characters’ With Next Instalments Of ‘Brahmastra’? Director Reveals His Plans

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji Issues Clarification On Ranbir Kapoor's Much-Criticized Temple Scene