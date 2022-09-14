‘Brahmastra’: Ayan Mukerji Confirms A Spin-Off Movie Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra; Says ‘We Have To Do It’

Fans, your prayers have been heard, because Shah Rukh Khan’s Brahmastra character will be getting a spin-off! Even though SRK had a small cameo in the movie, fans went crazy and demanded to see more of him. Khan played Mohan Bhargav/ Vanar Astra and was seen right at the start of the movie. Ayan Mukerji has now confirmed that he and his team have thought about a spin-off for SRK’s character.

In an interview with Indian Express, Ayan Mukerji said, “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!”

He further added, “We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves.”

Netizens had also started a petition for SRK’s solo movie and within a few days Ayan Mukerji announced the spin-off.

Unbelievable 😍… #SRK fans start a petition for a full #AstraVerse film with him !!! As a fan i have signed…request all SRK fans to do as well !!! 💥💖🤩🎉🙏🏻#Brahmastra spin off starring Shah Rukh Khan – Sign the Petition! @iamsrk https://t.co/Nty8AYk2hs via @ChangeOrg_India — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 12, 2022

