'Brahmastra': Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And More Charged Whopping Salaries For The Film

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Ayan Mukherjee directorial casts newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt alongside Amitabh Bachchan and more in a fantasy adventure. There is a while before the epic arrives in theatres with a release date set for September 9 but details from the film have been pouring in for a while. Between the first look, BTS images and a song teaser, fans have a lot to decode. More recently, reports revealing how much each star is getting paid for featuring in the film have emerged. And some of these figures will shock you!

As per reports on DNA, Ranbir Kapoor who plays the titular Shiva in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 25-30 crores for the film. Meanwhile, his co-star and wife Alia Bhatt who will be seen portraying the female lead Tara in the film is earning Rs 10-12 crores. Bollywood legend and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly charged Rs 8-10 crores to play Brahma in the film. Supporting cast Mouni Roy and South Indian star Nagarjuna have charged Rs 3 crores and 9-11 crores respectively. Well, they did say the film is a big-budget affair!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who tied the knot this week in an intimate, fairytale-esque wedding ceremony in Mumbai will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Barahmastra. While Part One arrives this year, the film sets up a trilogy with parts two and three up next, forming a cinematic universe. The film series is inspired by Indian mythology.

Recently, the makers dropped a teaser of a song from the upcoming film titled ‘Kesariya’ and it will get you hyped for the release. Check it out here:

Fans Go Crazy As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Song ‘Kesariya’ From ‘Brahmāstra’ Releases

The official description of the film series reads, “BRAHMĀSTRA- the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.”

