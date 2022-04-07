Braga vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rangers’ quest to claim the Europa League trophy continues this evening as they visit Braga for the first leg of the teams’ quarter-final tie.

After their scintillating victory over Borussia Dortmund in a play-off tie to reach the remaining knockout rounds, the Scottish champions survived a second-leg defeat by Red Star Belgrade to progress to the last eight.

Rangers must bounce back from an Old Firm derby loss to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic if they are to pick up a positive result here.

Braga, meanwhile, saw off Monaco in the last round and beat Benfica in the Portuguese top flight at the weekend, ensuring they enter this first leg in high spirits.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s match.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 7 April.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 2, and the broadcaster will also stream the action live on its website and app.

What is the team news?

Alfredo Morelos is set to miss out due to injury (Getty Images)

Alfredo Morelos sustained an injury while representing Colombia, and it has since been announced that he will miss the rest of the season. Ianis Hagi remains a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Braga: Matheus; P Oliveira, Carmo, Tormena; Y Couto, Musrati, A Horta, Gomes; Medeiros, R Horta; V Oliveira.

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Kamara; Aribo, Ramsey, Kent; Roofe.

Odds

Braga: 5/4

Draw: 21/10

Rangers: 11/5

Prediction

A competitive game, with Rangers to be buoyed by their recent results in the competition to secure an encouraging draw that will position them well ahead of the second leg. Braga 1-1 Rangers.

