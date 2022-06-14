Bradford M606 crash: Boy, 15, arrested after three men killed in motorway collision

A 15 year-old boy has been arrested after three people were killed in a motorway crash.

Police were called to a serious collision involving a van and taxi at 10.45pm on Monday on the M606, Bradford.

Two men aged 28 and 49 in the taxi were pronounced dead at the scene while an 18-year-old male passenger in the van died in hospital Tuesday morning.

Another passenger from the van a 17 year-old boy is in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The 15 year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred when a van travelling the wrong way on a motorway during a police pursuit was in collision with a taxi.

Police say the van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit and then drove the wrong way on the southbound M606 from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford.

The motorway was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, was informed as a police vehicle was involved.

