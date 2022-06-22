Brad Pitt says he’s in the ‘last leg’ of his career

Brad Pitt has reflected on his legacy, claiming that he has entered the “last leg” of his acting career.

The 58-year-old actor has drawn critical acclaim for performances throughout his life onscreen, including in recent films such as Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

For his role as uxoricidal stuntman Cliff Boothe in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 drama, Pitt won his first Oscar, for Best Supporting Actor.

Speaking to GQ for its July/August issue, Pitt said: “I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester.

“What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

Pitt can next be seen in the comic book adaptation Bullet Train.

Directed by John Wick’s David Leitch, the film follows five assassins caught in interconnected missions aboard a speeding bullet train.

Alongside Pitt, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Bryan Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the music artist Bad Bunny.

Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’

In the GQ interview, he also spoke about attending Alcoholics Annonymous meetings after his 2016 break-up with Angelina Jolie.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he recalled.

“Because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

The July/ August issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on 28 June.

